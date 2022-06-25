NATO summit in Madrid will be historic, Stoltenberg says

MOSCOW, June 25 – RIA Novosti. The NATO summit in Madrid will be historic, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with the Pais newspaper.

“The Madrid summit is decisive and transformative for NATO. It will be a historic summit for many reasons. It will be historic, firstly, because the meeting of 30 allies will take place in the midst of the biggest security crisis in Europe since the end of World War II… Secondly, it will be historic because we will make many important decisions… We will agree on the biggest transformation of our collective defense since the end of the Cold War,” he said.

In addition to discussing the crisis situation in Ukraine, the summit plans to touch upon the topic of terrorism and instability in northern Africa and the Sahel region.

“We will strengthen our cooperation efforts with southern countries and agree on a new aid package for Mauritania to help fight terrorism, control its borders and strengthen its defense and security,” Stoltenberg said.

The NATO summit will be held June 28-30 in Madrid. As Stoltenberg stated on June 19, the meeting participants will announce that Russia is no longer a partner for the alliance, but “a threat to peace and stability.” At the same time, as expected, NATO leaders will announce a decision on the new deployment of forces in Europe.