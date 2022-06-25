WorldWorld

Ukrainian military sold low-quality bulletproof vests

MOSCOW, June 25 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian law enforcement officers have exposed a scheme to sell low-quality body armor for the Ukrainian military, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported.
“According to the investigation, the suspect organized the sale of low-quality body armor, including to representatives of volunteer organizations that help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He involved other citizens of Ukraine as accomplices in the illegal scheme,” the Prosecutor General’s office said in a Telegram channel.
According to the agency, the suspect posted advertisements for the sale of bulletproof vests, which allegedly have armor plates made of high-quality factory steel, on social networks.
“In fact, the protection elements were made in a handicraft way using low-quality metal plates that do not meet the stated quality standards, are shot through by bullets and are ineffective even from debris. In the course of monitoring the commission of the crime, law enforcement officers detained the organizer,” the department said.
08:00

“He was framed.” Zelensky declared war on his inner circle

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

