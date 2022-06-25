Turkish authorities take control of forest fires in Marmaris

The forestry department of Muğla province in Turkey on Tuesday informed that a large forest fire broke out in Marmaris, due to strong gusts of wind, the fire continues to spread. President Tayyip Erdogan conducted a helicopter inspection in Marmaris on Wednesday. The Turkish authorities had suspicions of sabotage. Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the detainee in connection with the forest fires in Marmaris confessed to deliberate arson. According to Soylu, the attacker said he got angry and burned the forest because of a long-standing commercial dispute in the region and that he was drunk when he did it.