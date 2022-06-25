World

Turkish authorities take control of forest fires in Marmaris

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read

ANKARA, June 25 – RIA Novosti. Forest fires in the Turkish resort of Marmaris are fully under control, said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirishchi.
The forestry department of Muğla province in Turkey on Tuesday informed that a large forest fire broke out in Marmaris, due to strong gusts of wind, the fire continues to spread. President Tayyip Erdogan conducted a helicopter inspection in Marmaris on Wednesday. The Turkish authorities had suspicions of sabotage. Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the detainee in connection with the forest fires in Marmaris confessed to deliberate arson. According to Soylu, the attacker said he got angry and burned the forest because of a long-standing commercial dispute in the region and that he was drunk when he did it.
“The fire is completely under control,” the minister said.
09:22

A forest fire broke out on Mount Athos

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Kyiv will receive a grant of one billion euros from Germany

1 hour ago

US Supreme Court rules in favor of carrying weapons in public | News

9 hours ago

Iran Orders US to Pay Compensation for Killed Scientists | News

11 hours ago

Europe uses 17,000 tons of vegetable oil as fuel | News

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.