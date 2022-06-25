Kyiv will receive a grant of one billion euros from Germany

MOSCOW, June 25 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv will receive a grant of 1 billion euros for “priority spending” from Germany, said Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko.

“Ukraine will receive a grant of 1 billion euros from Germany to finance priority state spending. Yesterday I signed an agreement with the German government on receiving grant funding,” Marchenko wrote on his Facebook page*.

* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.