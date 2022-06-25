US Supreme Court rules in favor of carrying weapons in public | News

World

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Thursday in favor of Americans publicly carrying weapons in the country, while the tenant of the White House, Joe Biden, claimed to be “deeply disappointed” in this regard.

The decision was declared constitutional after the vote of six judges in favor against three against, which eliminates the conditions in force in the state of New York to restrict the access of firearms in public spaces.

In turn, the court is based on the limitation that the requirements to carry weapons supposed for the Second Amendment while those who opposed argue that this “can have lethal consequences.”

In this sense, Democratic judge Stephen Breyer explained that the shootings “are only part of the problem”, since they endanger “other aspects of American life” by pointing out that the situation “can take many forms”.

For his part, President Biden said in a statement that the sentence “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply bother us all.”

At the same time, the president asked citizens to “make their voices heard on the issue of firearms safety. There are lives that depend on it.” In addition, he promised to continue working to reduce armed violence.

The Supreme Court ruling comes almost a month after Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old boy, murdered 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15 rifle at a school located in Uvalde, in the state of Texas.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

