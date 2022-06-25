Iran Orders US to Pay Compensation for Killed Scientists | News

The Subdirectorate of International Affairs of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic announced this Thursday that an Iranian judicial court ordered several officials of the State of the United States (USA) to pay 4,300 million dollars as compensation to families of Iranian nuclear scientists who they were killed.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran and Russia intensify their bilateral cooperation

In this sense, the Tehran court sentenced 37 US officials, members of the Government, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as the State Department, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency.

Likewise, both the Government and the institutions must compensate the plaintiffs with 2,150 million dollars for the material and moral damages inflicted, and the same amount as punitive damage.

Earlier, the lawsuit was filed by relatives of three assassinated nuclear scientists from Iran, while a veteran nuclear scientist and the wives of three nuclear specialists were injured in terrorist attacks against their husbands.

According to the judicial authority, the ruling’s main objective is to suppress the White House’s violations of its international responsibilities for supporting terrorist acts that have caused the murder of nuclear scientists, causing physical, psychological and financial damage to their families.

It is worth specifying that the document underlines the role played by the US in establishing and strengthening Israel as a terrorist regime.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source