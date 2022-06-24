Europe uses 17,000 tons of vegetable oil as fuel | News

The environmental organization Transport & Environment (T&E) published the results of a study, which ensures that more than 17,000 tons of sunflower and rapeseed oil are replaced by diesel fuel every day, comparable to almost 19 million bottles of oil. kitchen.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UK rail union leads second day of protests

The association’s report condemns the use of edible oils of vegetable origin as diesel, in the current context of the food crisis aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine. About 40 percent of the sunflower oil consumed by the world comes from this country, in addition to being the largest supplier of rapeseed oil to European nations.

According to the text, 58 and 9 percent of all the rapeseed and sunflower oil, respectively, that has been consumed in a range of five years, has ended up in the tanks of cars and trucks, mainly from the European Union and United Kingdom.

BREAKING: As vegetable oil prices soar and supermarkets resort to rationing, Europe continues to burn 19 million bottles of sunflower and rapeseed oil every day in cars.

We must prioritize food over fuel and end the use of food crops #biofuels now.

���� pic.twitter.com/e2c8ZR4Tjd

— Transport & Environment (@transenv)

June 22, 2022

Added to this is the processing into fuel of 50 percent of imported palm oil and 32 percent of soybean oil. These data are equivalent to the use of 14 million bottles of these staple foods such as diesel per day.

T&E assures that the use of cooking oils as fuels has influenced the increase in food prices in the international market, with negative impacts on low-income European families who live in the richest areas of the continent. In the specific case of the price of oil, the report details that its rise began in 2021, forcing India to take measures to maintain its status as the second largest consumer of oil in the world.

Experts warn of the risks of using vegetable oil as fuel, due to the negative impacts it can have on the environment, the development of agriculture and even the cars themselves. Added to this is the fact that the life cycle of vegetable oils can be worse than that of fossil fuels.

The T&E report coincides with another, recently published by the United Nations Organization (UN), where it stresses that “food should never be a luxury; it is a fundamental human right. And yet this crisis can quickly become a food catastrophe on a global scale.”

Likewise, the international entity predicts that the increase in food and fuel prices on an international scale in 2022 will affect about 180 million people in dozens of countries; while by 2023 it forecasts that 19 million will suffer from chronic malnutrition.

In this sense, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned a few months ago that international food prices could increase between eight and 22 percent above the current level, “already high”. .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source