Afghanistan receives humanitarian aid after earthquake | News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan announced this Friday the arrival of humanitarian assistance for the thousands of victims after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 reported in the east of the country in the Paktika province last Wednesday.

Afghanistan requires 15 million dollars to attend earthquake emergency

“In response to the humanitarian emergency, a convoy left Kabul this morning to immediately support 4,000 people with shelters, tents, blankets and other relief items to protect them from bad weather and address their immediate life-saving needs,” the representative announced. UNHCR, Leonard Zulu.

The World Food Program (WFP), for its part, required the provision of food reserves to serve 14,000 people in Paktika; while the World Health Organization (WHO) sent 10 tons of medical supplies, enough for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatments to assist 36,000 people for three months.

According to the UN, a minimum of 15 million dollars will be allocated to meet the needs of the population for three months in the six districts where the seismic event caused the greatest damage.

“Outbreaks of cholera after the earthquakes are of particular and serious concern, 500,000 cases of acute diarrhea have been confirmed across the country; preparations are underway to prevent an outbreak,” warned the UN Office for Coordination. Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

As a result of the recent earthquake, more than 1,100 fatalities and some 1,500 injuries have been recorded, in addition to thousands of homes totally or partially destroyed.





