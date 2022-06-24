Zelensky called Ukraine’s getting the status of an EU candidate an “engagement”

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the Ukrainian people, called granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership as an “engagement” that would entail membership in the European Union.

“In terms of not political, but human relations, obtaining the status of an EU candidate is an engagement. A serious step in relations between Ukraine and the EU. This is not just friendship and sympathy, but a firm and official intention to become one in the future,” Zelensky said in a video message on Telegram channel.

According to him, granting the status of a candidate to the EU is a point of no return, which will entail Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

Zelensky also noted that from now on, Ukraine will be able to be involved in the work of certain bodies and new programs in the European Union, access to which is limited for third countries.

“Today we got rid of this humiliating definition. Ukraine has never been such in essence. But the official terminology called us that. We got rid of it, we are not a third country, not a tenth, not a hundredth – we are a future member of the EU,” he added.

On Thursday, the heads of state and government of the EU decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate country for joining the union.

Obtaining candidate status is only the beginning of a fairly long journey to join the EU. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010 and Serbia since 2012. Croatia was the latest to join the EU in 2013, and the process took ten years.