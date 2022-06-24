Transit restrictions to Kaliningrad introduced under the dictation of the United States, said the Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. The ban on the transit of a number of goods to the Kaliningrad region was clearly imposed under the dictation of the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“It is difficult to call it a coincidence, introduced by the so-called “collective West”, with the explicit suggestion and dictation of the White House Administration, the ban on the rail transit of a wide range of goods through the Kaliningrad region and the almost simultaneous disruption of a special flight for the export of our diplomats from the United States to their homeland, which American authorities have issued an ultimatum to leave Washington,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lithuanian Railways previously notified the Kaliningrad Railways of ending the transit of a number of goods subject to EU sanctions from June 18.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Lithuania, having made such a decision, is acting aggressively and has gone beyond unfriendly lines. EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday due to transit restrictions. The Russian side during the conversation demanded to immediately resume Kaliningrad transit, otherwise retaliatory measures would follow. The Lithuanian authorities deny violating the transit agreement and claim that they were only complying with EU sanctions.