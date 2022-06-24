Alert about more than 3,200 cases of monkeypox in the world | News

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Thursday that there are more than 3,200 cases of monkeypox worldwide.

The head of WHO expressed in a meeting of the Emergency Committee of the health entity that “just over six weeks ago the WHO was notified of three cases of monkeypox in the United Kingdom, without traveling abroad. Since then we have been informed of more than 3,200 confirmed cases and one fatal case in 48 countries.”

The senior official detailed in the recently affected countries the cases of the disease are detected in men who had homosexual relations; while he warned that “human-to-human transmission is ongoing and is likely to be underestimated. In Nigeria, the proportion of women affected is much higher than elsewhere, and it is essential to better understand how the disease is spreading there.”

He added that almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox and about 70 deaths have been reported in Central Africa, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Central African Republic and Cameroon so far this year.

On which he pointed out that “few of these cases are confirmed and little is known about their circumstances. Although the epidemiology and viral clade in these cases may be different, it is a situation that cannot be ignored.”

Adhanom Ghebreyesus also reflected on the importance of case finding, contact tracing, laboratory research, genome sequencing and the application of infection prevention and control measures, in order to be able to define, identify and notify sources of infection.

Therefore, he urged all nations to remain vigilant and strengthen their prevention capabilities against the possible transmission of monkeypox.

In this sense, he valued as positive the learning from recent outbreaks such as that of Covid-19, and previously the global HIV epidemic, especially in terms of joint work and the creation of effective risk communications, which are capable of combating stigma and misinformation. .

We also need to work together as an international community to generate the necessary clinical safety and efficacy data on monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics, and ensure their equitable distribution.

The detection of the first case of monkeypox worldwide dates back to 1970; and was defined as a rare zoonotic disease (that can be transmitted between animals and humans) with symptoms such as fever, headache and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and rashes on the hands and face, similar to those produced by the traditional smallpox, although less serious.

Its known causes of transmission are placed in contact with an infected person, a carrier animal or contaminated objects.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



