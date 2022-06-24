The Foreign Ministry promised a response to US attempts to talk from a position of strength

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia will draw appropriate conclusions and take appropriate measures in response to US attempts to talk to Moscow from a position of strength, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

“In recent days, openly contradictory tendencies have emerged in the line of the US official authorities. On the one hand, we hear more frequent official assurances that Washington is allegedly intent on maintaining diplomatic relations and maintaining normal conditions for the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. On the other hand, one cannot but state that this kind of statements are essentially being crossed out by the increasingly hostile actions of the American side,” she said in a comment published on the agency’s website.

The ban on the transit of a number of cargoes to the Kaliningrad region, which was clearly imposed at the dictation of the United States, the disruption of a special flight for the export of Russian diplomats from the United States, “and as if this was not enough – outwardly inadequate, but in fact openly provocative trick, as the Russian public rightly and indignantly noted, an employee Office of the Defense Attaché at the US Diplomatic Mission in Moscow,” she listed.

“There is every reason to believe that we are talking about manifestations of complex tactics, or rather, about rude and arrogant attempts to talk to us” from a position of strength. “We will draw the appropriate conclusions and take appropriate measures,” she stressed.