Belgian Prime Minister urged to return to the idea of ​​common gas purchases in the EU

BRUSSELS, June 24 – RIA Novosti. Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo called for a return to the idea of ​​common gas purchases, as well as setting a maximum price for gas in the EU on the eve of the winter season.

“The winter is likely to be difficult. Many countries are already preparing for a reduction in gas supplies. We can only overcome this difficult period if we act together. Belgium already proposed a few months ago to create an energy bloc, make joint purchases and set price ceilings. We must better coordinate. Now the European Commission must take the initiative and organize our interaction,” de Croo said before the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

Earlier, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the launch in Germany of the second phase of a plan to reduce gas consumption. He said the plan is to introduce a “gas-saving auction model” that would allow the industry to buy gas again, but would also reward abandoning it.

In the spring of this year, the German authorities stepped up the emergency plan in the gas sector. It involves three stages – the early warning stage, when a coordination headquarters is created, measures are developed in case the situation worsens, the second stage of high alert, when companies must independently take measures to reduce consumption or purchase additional volumes of gas, it is also possible to withdraw gas from gas storage facilities, and finally, the last stage is an emergency situation, its activation allows the state to actively intervene in the activities of market agents to ensure energy security.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the reduction in gas supplies to a number of European countries is due to the fact that they do not return from the repair of the Siemens turbines that were used to supply gas to the Nord Stream, there is nothing intentional on the Russian side. According to him, these are the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions and problems that “are not connected with us.” Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia has never used gas supplies to punish anyone, but sells fuel solely in its own interests, to increase the well-being of Russians and on a commercial basis.

The European Commission, after the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, developed the REPowerEU plan. It assumes a reduction in Russian gas imports by about 100 billion cubic meters – two-thirds – by the end of the year. According to the International Energy Agency, the European Union imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which is 45% of European imports and 40% of its total consumption.

Deliveries via Nord Stream now account for up to 40% of the pipeline’s maximum capacity. The filling level of gas storage facilities in Germany is 57.57%. According to the website of the Nord Stream operator, the volume of applications for the gas day on June 20 amounted to about 64 million cubic meters, which is about 40% of the maximum capacity of the main line and 60% below the May level – almost 170 million cubic meters.