At least five dead leaves new earthquake in Afghanistan | News

Afghan authorities reported this Friday at least five dead and ten injured as a result of a new earthquake in the Paktika region, located in the east of the country.

The spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Health, Sharafat Zaman, told the international media that “another earthquake took place in the Gayan district around ten in the morning (local time).”

In this sense, the ministerial spokesman pointed out that the new telluric movement caused “more than five deaths and more than a dozen wounded” in the Afghan border province of Paktika.

Another quake shook Paktika's Gyan district at around 10am on Friday morning, killing at least five people and injuring more than 11 others, according to initial reports.





On June 20, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in the provinces of Paktika and Jost, leaving a negative balance of more than a thousand deaths and almost two thousand injured.

For their part, the survivors face a complex situation tempered by the lack of resources and the destruction of essential infrastructure to care for the wounded and guarantee any possible recovery.

Mr Haqqani met with the injured of earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces.

Haqqni provided cash assistance to the quake affected people and instructed health officials to use all resources for the treatment of the injured and transport those in critical condition to Kabul Ho





Accordingly, the UN World Food Program reported the damage to 300 houses in the Bermal district, 800 houses in the Spera district, as well as 1,500 in the Gayan district.

Telluric movements are frequent due to the collision of the Indian tectonic plate with the Eurasian plate to the north, registering as one of the most fatal precedents that which occurred in 1998 and which ended the lives of more than 4,000 people.





