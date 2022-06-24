World

The Foreign Ministry commented on US statements about the intention to maintain diplomatic relations

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. Assurances by the United States that it intends to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia are being crossed out by the increasingly hostile actions of the American side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
“In recent days, openly contradictory tendencies have emerged in the line of the US official authorities. On the one hand, we hear more frequent official assurances that Washington is allegedly intent on maintaining diplomatic relations and maintaining normal conditions for the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. On the other hand, one cannot but state that this kind of statements are essentially being crossed out by the increasingly hostile actions of the American side,” she said in a comment published on the agency’s website.
Yesterday, 23:00

Lavrov is convinced that Russia will achieve the democratization of international relations

