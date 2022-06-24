World

Ukrainian Foreign Minister allowed discussion of borders with Russia “until February 24”

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. At the talks with Russia, Ukraine’s renunciation of the borders of the 1991 model and the transition to borders “before February 24” may be the subject of discussion, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
According to the minister, the proposal to hold a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin remains in force, since it is the leaders of the two countries who should discuss all the specific ways to achieve peace.
Lavrov believes that Kyiv will not be allowed to return to negotiations with Russia

“It would be unreasonable for me to voice our conditions (negotiations with Russia. — Approx. ed.). But each point will be the subject of dialogue,” Kuleba said in response to the clarification of journalist Lorenzo Cremonesi whether Kyiv is ready to abandon the 1991 borders of the year.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
