Russia takes control of 10 towns in Luhansk | News

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported Friday that the Russian Army took control of 10 settlements in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (PLR).

“As a result of the successful offensive actions of a group of Russian troops in the Lugansk direction, the settlements of Loskutovka, Podlesne, Mirny Dolina, Shchebkaryer, Vrubovka, Nyrkovo, Mykolaivka, Novoivanovka, Ustinovka and Ray-Alexandrovka were liberated within five days. ”, specified the official.

Instead, the pro-independence forces of Lugansk assured this Friday that they also took the regions of Hirske and Zolote, two towns not included by the part of the Russian military entity. What they did report was that a group of Ukrainian troops is completely blocked in these cities.

According to the Russian Colonel-General, there are four Ukrainian battalions surrounded in Hirske, namely: “The 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, the 15th Mountain Assault Battalion of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 42nd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 70th Battalion of the 101st Territorial Defense Brigade and the Brigade Artillery Group of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade”.

In addition, a Nazi Right Sector formation and a foreign mercenary unit remain there. Almost 2,000 people are blocked: 1,800 soldiers, 120 called by Russia, Nazis from the Right Sector and another 80 foreign mercenaries.

Similarly, more than 40 armored fighting vehicles and some 80 guns and mortars would be trapped in the town.

According to the spokesman for the military entity, based on the testimonies of the prisoners, the Ukrainian group surrounded is exhausted. “Only in the last 24 hours, 41 soldiers from the area have left the resistance and have voluntarily surrendered,” he added.

“The staffing of the units is less than 40 percent. The management of the units by the Ukrainian higher command is lost. The supply of weapons, ammunition, fuel and other materials has been completely cut off,” he detailed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



