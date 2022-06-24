World
German regulator allowed the cessation of gas supplies via Nord Stream
BERLIN, June 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Federal Network Agency of Germany, Klaus Müller, allows a complete cessation of gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
“We can’t rule it out,” Müller told the German ARD TV channel, adding that the Federal Network Agency is studying “various scenarios.”
Müller called for energy conservation, noting that “everyone in industry and privately can contribute to this.” According to him, we are talking about “a sweater, a shower head, a slight decrease in heat.” “All this will help,” – said the head of the German regulator.
Earlier on Thursday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters that the country had activated the second level of an emergency in the gas sector – the so-called emergency action plan. Citizens and businesses should take steps to save gas. Earlier, the first level of emergency situations was introduced in Germany – the Federal Grid Agency took over the development of measures to counteract the deterioration of gas supply, public monitoring of the situation with gas supplies and the filling of storage facilities was launched.
