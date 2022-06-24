German regulator allowed the cessation of gas supplies via Nord Stream

Müller called for energy conservation, noting that “everyone in industry and privately can contribute to this.” According to him, we are talking about “a sweater, a shower head, a slight decrease in heat.” “All this will help,” – said the head of the German regulator.

Earlier on Thursday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters that the country had activated the second level of an emergency in the gas sector – the so-called emergency action plan. Citizens and businesses should take steps to save gas. Earlier, the first level of emergency situations was introduced in Germany – the Federal Grid Agency took over the development of measures to counteract the deterioration of gas supply, public monitoring of the situation with gas supplies and the filling of storage facilities was launched.