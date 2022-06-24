World
Borrell went to Tehran to discuss Iran’s nuclear dossier
BRUSSELS, June 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, is going to Tehran to discuss the nuclear dossier, official representative of the union’s foreign service, Peter Stano, said.
“As part of ongoing efforts to return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Josep Borrell travels to Tehran to speak with (Iranian Foreign Minister – ed.) Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other relevant partners,” Stano wrote in Twitter.
The fact of a trip to Tehran later also confirmed Borrell himself on Twitter.
Yesterday, 12:44
Lavrov said that Russia and Iran can cooperate even with Western sanctions
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked