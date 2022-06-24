World

Consultations with US on bilateral ‘irritants’ impossible, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia considers it objectively impossible to hold the planned expert consultations with the United States on bilateral “irritants”, Washington only “multiplies” them, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
“In this regard, we emphasize that the Russian side considers it objectively impossible to hold the Russian-American expert consultations planned in the near future on bilateral ‘irritants’, especially taking into account that Washington in practice only multiplies these ‘irritants’,” the statement says. comments on the ministry’s website.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the end of February that Russia was ready to continue consultations with the United States on eliminating bilateral “irritants”, but equal consideration of each other’s interests is needed.
The Foreign Ministry promised a response to US attempts to talk from a position of strength

