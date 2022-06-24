A rally against discrimination against Russians was held in Italy

ROME, June 24 – RIA Novosti. A rally against discrimination against Russians, Russophobia and the sending of Italian weapons to Ukraine was held on Thursday evening in Milan, one of its organizers, the founder of the United Italy political organization Amedeo Avondet, told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the demonstration, which took place near the famous La Scala theater, was attended by several dozen people who brought Russian tricolors and symbols of a number of small political forces that supported the action to the square. Among the participants of the demonstration were many Russian compatriots.

“Prime Minister Draghi, who founded the “government of the best,” was able to achieve the best: absolute poverty was recorded in Italy. In addition, he was able to bring inflation, which was the result of anti-Russian sanctions, to a level of 8.5% in annual terms,” said the young activist and Turin student in a speech.

According to him, United Italy is supported by the Russian party United Russia: he read out the appeals of its representatives to the audience. In these texts, United Russia notes that in the person of those who came to the demonstration, “Russia has found many supporters who do not share NATO’s aggressive policy and countless sanctions.” The Russian party also noted that the Italians felt the increase in food prices and utility rates, which was “a consequence of the course of following America and its satellites.”

Avondet calls his demonstrations in support of Russia and against Italy’s policy in the Ukrainian crisis, which gather up to several hundred people “meetings of dignity.” Previously, they were held in Turin and Rome. One of the initiatives adopted by them was the collection of signatures for a call to the ECtHR to investigate the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities in Donbass with the launch of a corresponding website.