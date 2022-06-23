Putin is expected to visit the Philippines, said the ambassador

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. Manila hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to visit the Philippines, the visit could be timed to coincide with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We hope, since (former President Rodrigo – ed.) Duterte already came to Russia to meet with Putin in 2017 and 2019, that now the Russian president will return to Manila until 2026 or 2026. I think that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be very happy to visit Russia. So this is one of the issues that we continue to work on, and this will be one of the main indicators of the level of development of our bilateral relations,” the diplomat said.

He recalled that in 2026 the countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“In 1976, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. (father of the elected president – ed.) came to the USSR. And when the Russian ambassador Marat Pavlov met with Ferdinand Marcos Jr., he showed him a photograph showing his father and First Lady Imelda Marcos, by the way, she personally saw her son being elected as the new president. I think that by 2026 the times will be more appropriate, the Russians may experience some optimism, the Filipinos too, and by 2026 everything will be fine, and the 50th anniversary of our relationship will be marked by a number of bilateral visits” Bailen noted.

