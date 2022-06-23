Volodin announced the need to reduce the degree in words to the EU leadership

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. It would be right for the EU leadership to “lower the temperature” in their heads, citizens should not suffer from their decisions, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on lowering the heating temperature to stop the EU from gas through Nord Stream.

Earlier, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Europe could replace gas supplies via Nord Stream if the population of European countries lowers the heating temperature or changes the temperature regime of the air conditioner by two degrees.

“There is a temperature in Celsius, Kelvin, Fahrenheit. But a new scale will soon appear in Europe – according to Ursula. In honor of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The parliamentarian added that “according to Ursula” European citizens will now have to lower the heating temperature by ten degrees and refuse gas through the Turkish Stream, the Ukrainian corridor, the Druzhba oil pipeline, and another degree – to refuse coal supplies from the Russian Federation.

“It is right for the leadership of the European Union, including Ursula, to lower the degree in their heads so that citizens of European countries do not suffer because of them,” the speaker of the State Duma concluded.