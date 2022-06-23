Families evacuate from provinces in China after floods | News

Chinese authorities evacuated dozens of families from the southern, central and eastern territories on Wednesday after heavy rains in that country since last weekend, which have caused severe flooding.

The intensity of the rainfall since the beginning of the rainy season last April has produced landslides, destruction of homes, cars, businesses and crops.

According to the authorities, the province of Jiangxi (southeast) reports about 485,000 victims who left their homes due to irreparable damage. Over the past weekend, floodwaters inundated 55 districts and destroyed 43,330 hectares of crops, causing losses estimated at more than $70 million.

A similar number of people were affected in Guangzhou province. The increase in the water level and the danger of landslides forced the authorities to suspend classes, public transport and attendance at work centers.

Zhejiang province also suffered from floods, and rescue teams came in inflatable boats to evacuate the inhabitants. Other affected provinces included Guizhou and Hunan, where some 94 houses collapsed and more than 21,607 hectares of crops were lost in the past five days.

Given the forecast that the rains will spread in the coming days, the China National Meteorological Center also renewed the blue alert for storms in some regions of the country.

It is warned that between the afternoon of this Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday, the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia and the towns of Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing and Yunnan will register heavy rainfall with accumulated of up to 150 millimeters, accompanied by electrical storms and risks of tornadoes.

The Chinese meteorological agency suggested that local governments check drainage systems in cities, take measures to protect crops and fish ponds.

So far, the Government has allocated nearly 30 million dollars to deal with the emergency situation that has triggered the current rainy season. Since its inception, the Asian country has reported dozens of deaths and millions of victims, as well as large economic losses.





