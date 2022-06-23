The Foreign Ministry responded to the accusations against the ambassador due to the resignation of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on RIA Novosti the words of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who accused Russian Ambassador Eleanor Mitrofanova of his resignation, pointed out with humor that the list of “guilty” is incomplete.

“The list is missing Batman and Catwoman,” she told the agency.

08:19 Bulgarian prime minister blamed for his resignation as Russian ambassador

“I think the person is tired, he began to talk,” Zakharova added.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, after the parliament passed a vote of no confidence in his government, laid responsibility for this on three politicians and Russian Ambassador to the country Eleonora Mitrofanova.

Among the named politicians are businessman and former MP Delyan Peevski, Boyko Borisov, who heads the GERB party, whose deputies put forward a vote of no confidence, and Slavi Trifonov, whose There Are Such a People (ETN) party had previously left the government coalition.

According to radio station BNR, Petkov also said that while in power, he wanted to protect the interests of the country, and “penetration of Russian interests” was made possible due to the actions of the opposition Renaissance party.