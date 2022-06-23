World

Philippine delegation plans to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. The delegation of the Philippines is planning to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this fall, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
The Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8, 2022 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.
According to the ambassador, by that time an economic bloc will have been formed in the new government of the country. The inauguration of the new President of the Philippines will take place at the end of June.
“They understand the importance of cooperation with Russia, especially now that Russia is strengthening its eastern flank. I would advise them to send the most representative delegation possible, perhaps someone from the cabinet, as well as a business delegation,” the ambassador said.
The Philippines is waiting for Russian tourists, said the ambassador

He noted that “there are a number of businessmen interested in cooperation with entrepreneurs from Vladivostok.”
“There is mutual interest in the private sector, the market is ready for this, it must be filled with an appropriate proposal,” Baylen added.
