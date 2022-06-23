World

Report 14 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces | News

The Palestinian authorities reported this Wednesday that at least 14 nationals were detained in the city of Beit Furik, east of the city of Nablus, occupied West Bank, during the night raids carried out by Israeli settlers in the regions where the settlements are located. occupation illegals.

According to local authorities, after the raids on Palestinian residences, a former prisoner was arrested after assaulting her family.

Likewise, other detainees are a young man in the city of Kafr Abbush, southeast of the city of Tulkarm, in the north of the West Bank, after a raid carried out by the Israeli occupation forces.

TERRORISM: An Israeli settler stabbed to death Tuesday the 27-year-old Palestinian Ali Harb in the occupied city of Salfit. pic.twitter.com/PEg9I5hnNL

– Palestine Today ���� (@HoyPalestina)
June 21, 2022

Among the prisoners are also three children, who were detained in the vicinity of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem.

During the day, Israeli forces also attacked several international solidarity activists, while two of them were arrested in Masafer Yatta, in the hills south of Hebron, while protesting military exercises nearby.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli Supreme Court authorized the occupation army to forcibly expel 1,300 Palestinians who live in 12 villages that make up the Masafer Yatta area, which depends largely on animal husbandry as its main source of livelihood.



