The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria responded to the accusations of the ex-premier

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria does not comment on the internal affairs of Bulgaria, in particular, the statements of its prime minister, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian representative office in Sofia.

Earlier it became known that Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, after the parliament passed a vote of no confidence in his government, laid responsibility for this on three politicians and Russian Ambassador to the country Eleonora Mitrofanova.

“The embassy will not comment on the internal affairs of Bulgaria and the statement of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria,” the embassy said.

Among the named politicians are businessman and former MP Delyan Peevski, Boyko Borisov, who heads the GERB party, whose deputies put forward a vote of no confidence, and Slavi Trifonov, whose There Are Such a People (ETN) party had previously left the government coalition.

According to the Bulgarian prime minister, it was an honor for him to head the government, which “was overthrown by Peevski, Borisov, Trifonov and Mitrofanova.”

According to radio station BNR, Petkov also said that while in power, he wanted to protect the interests of the country, and “penetration of Russian interests” was made possible due to the actions of the opposition Renaissance party.