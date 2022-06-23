World

Gazprom supplies gas through Ukraine in a confirmed volume

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom supplies gas through Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side to the Sudzha GIS – 42.6 million cubic meters as of June 23, the application for the Sokhranovka GIS was rejected again, the official representative of the Russian company Sergey Kupriyanov said.
Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the GIS Sudzha – 42.6 million cubic meters as of June 23. The application for the GIS “Sokhanovka” was rejected,” he told reporters.
Since May 11, Ukraine has stopped receiving gas for transit through the Sokhranovka GIS, citing the fact that it is under the control of Russian forces (on the territory of the LPR). As a result, only one entrance remained for gas transit to Europe – GIS “Sudzha”. Gazprom stated that transferring all volumes to Sudzha is technologically impossible, the company fulfills all obligations to European consumers, and transit services are fully paid.
08:26

Media: Germany fears that Russia will cut off gas supplies

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US President Joe Biden’s Popularity Declines | News

17 mins ago

Afghanistan requires 15 million dollars to attend earthquake emergency | News

2 hours ago

Consequences of transgenics in living beings | News

19 hours ago

Affectations of the drought in the countries of the Horn of Africa | In deep

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.