MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom supplies gas through Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side to the Sudzha GIS – 42.6 million cubic meters as of June 23, the application for the Sokhranovka GIS was rejected again, the official representative of the Russian company Sergey Kupriyanov said.

Since May 11, Ukraine has stopped receiving gas for transit through the Sokhranovka GIS, citing the fact that it is under the control of Russian forces (on the territory of the LPR). As a result, only one entrance remained for gas transit to Europe – GIS “Sudzha”. Gazprom stated that transferring all volumes to Sudzha is technologically impossible, the company fulfills all obligations to European consumers, and transit services are fully paid.