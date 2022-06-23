US President Joe Biden’s Popularity Declines | News

The public approval rating of US President Joe Biden fell for the fourth consecutive week to 36 percent, according to a survey conducted by the multinational market research company Ipsos, in conjunction with the British agency Reuters.

Since last August, the president’s approval rating has remained below 50 percent, which means that the Democratic Party could lose control of the chamber of Congress of that country, in the elections to come on November 8. .

Among the president’s Democratic supporters, the “ranking” dropped to 73 percent from June 15, when it stood at 74 percent. For Republicans, only seven percent agree with managing him. And of 1,002 respondents, only 18 percent say that the country is going in a good direction.

For 34 percent of those surveyed, the economy is the most important and urgent problem facing the nation, since the current administration has been affected by the highest inflation in four decades; intensified by the cut in fuel supply as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, and the consequences of Covid-19 on the international market.

So far, Joe Biden’s approval rating is close to those reached by former President Donald Trump in 2017, who registered 33 percent that year.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted virtually in the United States, with an accuracy measure of around four percent. On this occasion, 435 Democrats and 379 Republicans participated.

