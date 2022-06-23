Afghanistan requires 15 million dollars to attend earthquake emergency | News

The United Nations Organization (UN) reported that Afghanistan requires at least 15,000,000 dollars to provide aid to those affected by the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that shook the provinces of Paktika and Khost, in the southeast of the country on Wednesday. , and left more than 1,000 dead.

Afghanistan reports at least 1,030 deaths from earthquake

The UN said that this amount is to provide immediate aid, but the amount that will be needed for the next few days is unknown, since the weather conditions caused by the rainy season make it difficult to search and rescue the victims.

In the most recent official report, it indicated that the tremor left at least 1,030 dead, however, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) mentioned that the real death toll has not yet been confirmed and more than 2,000 injured are counted. , though “the number of casualties is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.”

OCHA further revealed that nearly 1,800 homes were totally or partially affected in the Gayan region, “representing 70 percent of the district’s housing stock.”

Local media also reported that the Afghan government spokesman, Bilal Karimi, assured that “to help people, rescue teams, health officials and other officials have moved to the area and monetary aid has also been provided.”

The government representative also summoned the “aid agencies to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the earthquake and thus avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, expressed his affliction on Wednesday for the “tragic loss of life” and called on the international community to show solidarity with the victims of the disaster.

So far, the Ministry of Defense is collaborating in the medical evacuations and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also sent teams of health workers to the affected districts.

Reports indicate that the earthquake, considered the deadliest in Afghanistan, was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers and was felt in the Afghan capital and Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, as well as in other neighboring countries such as Iran and India.

