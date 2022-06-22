Consequences of transgenics in living beings | News

June 21 was established as the Day for a GMO-Free Latin America, as it coincides with the winter solstice in the southern hemisphere, which is a day of great importance for Latin American indigenous and native cultures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

What does Sustainable Gastronomy Day consist of?

Latin America is considered the area with the greatest agricultural biodiversity on the planet and the center of origin of many essential crops for human consumption; however, it is also considered the second region in the world in area cultivated with transgenics.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source