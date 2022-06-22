Affectations of the drought in the countries of the Horn of Africa | In deep

A prolonged drought threatens food security in the Horn of Africa, as high temperatures have been devastating crops and livestock for months.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned, last May, that this situation is causing many people to leave their homes to look for water and food.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the countries that make up part of the Horn of Africa, named for its shape, are: Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea, while some authors include Kenya. , Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan.

It is in this region that four consecutive failed rainy seasons have been experienced, causing “a climatic event that had not been recorded for at least 40 years,” according to the UN.

Severe drought incidences are becoming frequent and are affecting food security in the dry areas and in countries with reduced capacity to absorb the shocks.

famine threat

Last February, the WFP warned that 13 million people were suffering from hunger in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia as a result of the largest drought recorded in the Leather of Africa since 1981.

At that time, he asserted that “if immediate action is not taken to assist this population, the world will witness a humanitarian crisis of great dimensions, like the one that occurred in 2011, when 250,000 people died of hunger in Somalia.”

On the subject, the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit for Somalia, in this country there would be an increase in the number of people suffering from acute food security.

“Resource-driven conflicts are intensifying as competition for water and grazing lands increases, and malnutrition rates are on the rise in affected areas of Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, underscoring the need to sustain rural means of subsistence that serve as the foundation for peace and food security throughout the Horn of Africa”, reported the FAO about the impact that was evident up to that moment.

Later, in early April, it was the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that warned of the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in this area, indicating that more than 15 million people were at risk of famine by mid-2022. and no measures are implemented to avoid it.

“The worst drought that the region has faced in decades and that has already accumulated numerous failed rainy seasons has added to the conflicts, insecurity, extreme weather conditions, the plague of desert locusts and the impact of the socioeconomic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic ”, he limited on that occasion.

This organization also emphasized the consequences of the reality experienced by the inhabitants of this region, specifying that there are 3.5 million people who are most at risk in Kenya, followed by another 7 million in Somalia and 7 million more in Ethiopia.

For its part, the UN assured that “the extreme drought is widespread and persistent, and affects mainly Somalia, the arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya, and the grazing areas of Ethiopia, which receive little rainfall.

“The situation has pushed tens of thousands of families to leave their communities in search of food, water and pasture,” the UN commented.

The IOM also explained that these registered displacements increase the risk of conflicts arising between communities, since they are “forced to confront each other to use the little water available” to survive.

In turn, the Working Group on Food Security and Nutrition estimated that some 16.7 million people currently face high acute food insecurity. But the most worrying thing for the UN is that this figure could increase and affect 20 million people by next September.

Uncertain about upcoming rainy season

The region’s food security is highly dependent on the yield of the upcoming rainy season, however the forecast regarding this is uncertain.

WMO forecasts consider the rainy season between March and May this year to be “the driest on record, devastating livelihoods and causing a sharp increase in food, water and nutritional insecurity.”

This may trigger the humanitarian emergency in the region, which is already classified as serious by UN agencies, to worsen even more.

The deputy general director of the FAO, Beth Bechdol, had already clarified that “drought cycles intensify and increase in frequency. Immediate humanitarian action is now needed to support farmers and ranchers.”

After a visit to communities in Kenya, the official made a call to warn that “the international community has little room here to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe.”

immediate actions

The FAO subregional coordinator for East Africa, David Phiri, stressed that the alarms have already been raised and it is time to adopt expanded measures to deal with this situation, providing an opportunity to the affected families.

“FAO took preventive measures in the second half of 2021 in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia to mitigate the effects of drought on more than one million rural people, and so far the crisis has been mitigated, but more is needed. much more so as the situation deteriorates and a crisis looms,” he added at the time.

Pastoralist and farming communities in southern and southeastern Ethiopia, southeastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia have been the hardest hit.

On the other hand, along with the drought, there is a rise in the prices of basic foodstuffs, inflation and a low demand for agricultural labor, which exacerbates the devastating effects of the lack of rain.





