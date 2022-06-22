Massacre in Mali by jihadist group leaves 132 dead | News

Presumed jihadists caused the death of at least 132 civilians in Mali by attacking three towns in this African country, according to the authorities of the country’s transitional government.

After the recognition of some of those responsible for the terrorist attack, as indicated in the official report, it is presumed that it was a plan by the Katiba Macina group, or Macina Liberation Front.

The nation’s president, Colonel Assimi Goita, declared three days of national mourning in remembrance of the victims and in solidarity with their families.

The transition authorities du #Mali annoncent a bilan of 132 civilians tués dans plusieurs villages du cercle de Bankass lors d’attaques attributed to the Katiba Macina d’Amadou Kouffa. “Toutes les dispositions SERONT prises pour rechercher (…) les auteurs de ces actes criminels”. pic.twitter.com/jw8PWxgkO6

The attacks occurred in the towns of Diaweli, Dessaguou and Dilassaguou, the latter being the most affected.

The president said that the perpetrators of the crime, most of which involved young people, “will not go unpunished” and that the police forces will continue with “the search and destruction of terrorist sanctuaries.”

Mali is under the rule of a transitional state after two coups in less than a year, which left the north and center of the country without a government ministry, raising the possibility of violent attacks.

Members of the Dogon ethnic group that predominates in the Bandiagara-Bankass region, where the attack took place, have been demanding a reaction from the Government for several months before the terrorist wave without receiving a concrete response.





