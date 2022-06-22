World

The US and Britain provoked the conflict in Ukraine, said the Japanese MP

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
2 minutes read

TOKYO, June 22 – RIA Novosti. The United States and Great Britain have done a lot to provoke a conflict in Ukraine, Muneo Suzuki, a Japanese politician and member of the upper house of the Japanese Parliament, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“It all started with the fact that on October 23 last year, Ukraine launched an attack drone (Bayraktar). This marked the beginning of everything. Then Putin realized that a blow could be inflicted on his own people, and moved troops. But then America began to provoke: “now Russia will attack, now Russia will attack. “And what was needed was not a provocation – it was necessary to firmly tell Ukraine to stop using attack drones, and call Putin for restraint. That’s what the American president should have done. And not incite “now attack, now attack.” This unthinkable, I think. Then the G7 countries, Britain made a provocative tough statement. In my opinion, there was a big problem here,” Suzuki said.

The politician believes that the United States and the G7 countries are responsible for escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
“America is not the world’s policeman. America is not the world’s financial state. It can only insist on it. All these provocations come from the United States and Great Britain. And Japan does not need to succumb to this,” Muneo Suzuki is convinced.
Yesterday, 23:41

Biden expects a “survival game” from Russia and Europe because of Ukraine

Muneo Suzuki is a politician with vast experience: this year marks 40 years since he became a Member of Parliament. He now represents the Nippon Ishin (Japan Renewal Party) in the upper house of parliament. He is well known in Japanese politics for his interest in signing a peace treaty and developing bilateral relations with Russia. Suzuki often advised former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, under whom bilateral contacts developed very intensively.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
According to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian army has completed the main tasks of the first stage – significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the department was called the liberation of Donbass.
Yesterday, 15:27

Hill: The Biden team’s lies about Ukraine have become dangerous

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Visa regime with Russia will harm ordinary Ukrainians, Azarov said

1 hour ago

French president rejects prime minister’s resignation | News

1 hour ago

Antonov urged to prevent the rewriting of history

2 hours ago

Strike in the railway service paralyzes the United Kingdom | News

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.