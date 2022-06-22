The US and Britain provoked the conflict in Ukraine, said the Japanese MP

“It all started with the fact that on October 23 last year, Ukraine launched an attack drone (Bayraktar). This marked the beginning of everything. Then Putin realized that a blow could be inflicted on his own people, and moved troops. But then America began to provoke: “now Russia will attack, now Russia will attack. “And what was needed was not a provocation – it was necessary to firmly tell Ukraine to stop using attack drones, and call Putin for restraint. That’s what the American president should have done. And not incite “now attack, now attack.” This unthinkable, I think. Then the G7 countries, Britain made a provocative tough statement. In my opinion, there was a big problem here,” Suzuki said.