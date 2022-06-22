World

Visa regime with Russia will harm ordinary Ukrainians, Azarov said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 22 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of a visa regime with Russia by Kyiv will harm ordinary Ukrainians, ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov told RIA Novosti.
“This will harm, first of all, ordinary people. Millions of Ukrainians, due to the fact that they lost their jobs in Ukraine, are forced to work in Russia. The visa-free regime made it easier for them to move to one degree or another. work in Russia,” Azarov said.
According to him, the current Ukrainian government is “absolutely cannibalistic.” He is convinced that its goal is not to improve the welfare of the Ukrainian people, and this, according to him, is well known in the West.
“And no matter what she (the government – ed.) does, she does it not for the benefit of Ukraine, not for the benefit of her people, but forcing the people to exist in absolutely wild, unthinkable conditions. All this, of course, so to speak, is known to her patrons , and maybe even imposed by her patrons,” he says.
“Sooner or later, this power will change. An absolutely natural process of restoring normal relations will change and take place, and above all, of course, normal relations must be restored between the Ukrainian people and the Russian people. This is inevitable,” Azarov said.
06:30Special military operation in Ukraine

Azarov explained the danger of granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

French president rejects prime minister’s resignation | News

28 mins ago

Antonov urged to prevent the rewriting of history

1 hour ago

Strike in the railway service paralyzes the United Kingdom | News

3 hours ago

Massacre in three towns in Mali leaves 132 dead | News

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.