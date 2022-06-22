MOSCOW, June 22 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of a visa regime with Russia by Kyiv will harm ordinary Ukrainians, ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov told RIA Novosti.

“This will harm, first of all, ordinary people. Millions of Ukrainians, due to the fact that they lost their jobs in Ukraine, are forced to work in Russia. The visa-free regime made it easier for them to move to one degree or another. work in Russia,” Azarov said.

According to him, the current Ukrainian government is “absolutely cannibalistic.” He is convinced that its goal is not to improve the welfare of the Ukrainian people, and this, according to him, is well known in the West.

“And no matter what she (the government – ed.) does, she does it not for the benefit of Ukraine, not for the benefit of her people, but forcing the people to exist in absolutely wild, unthinkable conditions. All this, of course, so to speak, is known to her patrons , and maybe even imposed by her patrons,” he says.

“Sooner or later, this power will change. An absolutely natural process of restoring normal relations will change and take place, and above all, of course, normal relations must be restored between the Ukrainian people and the Russian people. This is inevitable,” Azarov said.