French president rejects prime minister’s resignation | News

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, rejected on Tuesday the resignation presented by the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, while urging to seek “constructive solutions” after failing to reach an absolute majority in the legislative elections.

Macron’s coalition loses absolute parliamentary majority

According to official medical media: “The Prime Minister submitted her resignation to the President of the Republic, who rejected it so that the Government can continue to carry out its functions these days.”

Meanwhile, the president will hold meetings with the leaders of the different political parties in order to reach a consensus, at the same time that they have rejected the idea of ​​putting together a coalition.

Borne, was appointed on May 16 as premier when she served as Labor Minister, after the resignation of Jean Castex, after Macron was re-elected on April 24.

The fragmentation of the Lower House is evident after no coalition achieved an absolute majority, which was even more disappointing for Ensemble, which lost the 44 seats needed to reach it.

On the other hand, the “leftist” front called Nupes came second with 137 deputies, leaving behind Le Pen’s extreme right, which was able to win only 89 seats in the National Assembly.

From this, Macron’s unifying initiative is initially directed at the conservative party of the Republicans led by Christian Jacob, which could define with its 61 posts whether or not to make the path smoother for the president.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



