Antonov urged to prevent the rewriting of history
WASHINGTON, June 22 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, speaking at a ceremony in memory of the 81st anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, called for preventing the rewriting of history.
“Today, it is especially relevant to emphasize: we cannot allow history to be rewritten. We cannot allow it when today, here in America and Western Europe, they say that the Russians and Germans are to blame for what happened in 1941-1945. We must draw a clear line between those murderers-executioners and our heroes-liberators,” Antonov said at the Candle of Memory memorial event at the Russian Embassy.
He stressed that in May 1945, Nazism was not completely defeated.
“Unfortunately, then we were mistaken. And today we are forced to uproot these roots of fascism that have sprouted, including on our land, on Soviet land, on the land of Ukraine, and in some other places. And we must fight. fate is with you too,” he said.
