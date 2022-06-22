Massacre in three towns in Mali leaves 132 dead | News

The massacre that occurred in three cities in Mali ultimately left 132 people dead, according to a statement on Tuesday from the Government of the African country, which attributed the events of the weekend to a terrorist group linked to Al- Qaeda: Katiba Macina.

Diallassagou, Dianweli, Deguessagou are three nearby towns in the Bandiagara area, where terrorist elements executed mainly men and set fire to houses, barns and vehicles, causing the rest of the population to flee towards Bankass, some 40 kilometers.

According to the government statement, “the accumulated number shows 132 civilians coldly killed by combatants from Katiba de Macina de Amadou Kouffa, several of whose perpetrators have been formally identified.”

Communiqué No 032 du Gouvernement de la Transition du Mali relating to terrorist attacks perpetrated on the night of June 18 to 19, 2022. pic.twitter.com/fpsguGCwPz

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mali (@MaliMaeci)

June 20, 2022

The same note ensures that “all measures will be taken to search for and bring the perpetrators of these criminal acts to justice.”

The Bandiagara area, near the border with Burkina Faso, is a regular scene of terrorist violence, particularly since 2015, when the focus of the insurrection that Mali has suffered since 2012 moved to the center of the country.

The United Nations Mission for the Stabilization of Mali (Minusma) has shown its concern and has offered to local authorities, both civil and military, to send a mission to protect citizens and stabilize this area.

The @UN_MINUSMA condemn the attacks against the civilian populations in the center of #Mali���� et dans la région de Gao.

�� Plus d’une centaine de civils ont été tués.

�� Ces actes odieux constituent des atteintes graves au droit international des droits de l’homme. pic.twitter.com/Eb6gwe6qOt

— UN Geneva (@UNGeneve)

June 21, 2022

The countries of the Sahel region (Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia) live in the midst of a situation of insecurity caused by the presence of gangs and terrorist groups, aggravated by the presence of foreign occupation forces from former colonial powers in Europe, as well as from the United States.

Similar scenes have been repeated in recent weeks in Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria.





