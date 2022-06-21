World Refugee Day: reasons to receive and value them | News

World Refugee Day is to commemorate courage, perseverance and strength, as stated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which leads to determining at least five reasons why it should be welcomed. and value the world’s refugees.

A refugee is a person who, for fear of being persecuted for political, religious or cultural reasons, “is outside the country of his nationality and is unable or, because of such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country”, as well the UNHCR assures it.

So it is important to welcome them and give them a helping hand that allows them to feel sheltered and supported in some way. Know five reasons that are of the utmost importance to welcome people who are in a refugee situation.

justice and law

Every human being has the right to live in peace and tranquility, so a refugee who left his country for whatever reason has his right backed by the 1951 Geneva Convention, which regulates International Humanitarian Law for victims of war or other situation.

hospitality culture

In the world, it is necessary to promote a culture of hospitality, since in this way it will be possible to provide refugees with support, beyond a roof, food and clothing, to restart with their lives and be able to support themselves their needs and in turn give back to the host country.

comprehensive integration

As caring citizens, we must achieve the adequate and legal integration of refugees with respect to education, health, employment, among others, that allows this population to obtain socio-economic growth.

Diversity

Xenophobia, discrimination and religious intolerance and racism are forms of rejection of people due to differences in ideologies, therefore, promoting different ways of living in a world of so many religious and cultural conflicts that reach war scenes is a way of reject war and promote peace for the world.

Humanity

The most important and humane reason to collaborate with refugees is that if today a person has to support another, in the future that refugee is the one who can provide the necessary support.

UNHCR continues to promote support for the world’s refugees and on World Refugee Day calls on people to show solidarity with those who are in these conditions.

