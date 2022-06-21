Japan protests China over Chinese ships entering Senkaku waters

“The activities of China’s coast guard vessels are, first and foremost, a violation of international law. We have sent a strong protest through diplomatic channels and called for the immediate withdrawal of the vessels. Entry into our waters near the Senkaku Islands (Chinese name for the Diaoyu Islands – ed.) is extremely regrettable and unacceptable,” he noted.

The Senkaku Islands (Chinese name for Diaoyu) are the subject of a territorial dispute between China and Japan. Japan claims to have occupied them since 1895, Beijing reminds that on Japanese maps of 1783 and 1785 Diaoyuidao (Senkaku) are designated as Chinese territory. After World War II, the islands were under US control and were ceded to Japan in 1972. Taiwan and mainland China believe that Japan is holding them illegally. Tokyo believes that Beijing and Taiwan have been claiming the islands since the 1970s, when it became clear that their water area is rich in minerals. An even greater aggravation of the territorial dispute occurred after the Japanese government bought three of the five islands of the Senkaku archipelago (the Chinese name for Diaoyu) from a private Japanese owner in 2012, thus emphasizing their state status.