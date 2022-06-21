World
Japan protests China over Chinese ships entering Senkaku waters
TOKYO, June 21 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese government sent a protest to China through diplomatic channels in connection with the entry of Chinese patrol ships into Japanese territorial waters, Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary general of the Japanese government, said at a press conference.
“The activities of China’s coast guard vessels are, first and foremost, a violation of international law. We have sent a strong protest through diplomatic channels and called for the immediate withdrawal of the vessels. Entry into our waters near the Senkaku Islands (Chinese name for the Diaoyu Islands – ed.) is extremely regrettable and unacceptable,” he noted.
Matsuno also stressed that the Japanese authorities intend to “continue to closely monitor the region around the Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands – ed.) and take reciprocal steps towards the Chinese side in a peaceful manner.”
According to the Japanese Coast Guard, two Chinese ships entered territorial waters around the Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands on Tuesday morning, marking the 12th such incident since the beginning of the year.
The Senkaku Islands (Chinese name for Diaoyu) are the subject of a territorial dispute between China and Japan. Japan claims to have occupied them since 1895, Beijing reminds that on Japanese maps of 1783 and 1785 Diaoyuidao (Senkaku) are designated as Chinese territory. After World War II, the islands were under US control and were ceded to Japan in 1972. Taiwan and mainland China believe that Japan is holding them illegally. Tokyo believes that Beijing and Taiwan have been claiming the islands since the 1970s, when it became clear that their water area is rich in minerals. An even greater aggravation of the territorial dispute occurred after the Japanese government bought three of the five islands of the Senkaku archipelago (the Chinese name for Diaoyu) from a private Japanese owner in 2012, thus emphasizing their state status.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked