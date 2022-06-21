Ukrainian bombing in Russian border region leaves one injured | News

World

Ukrainian bombing in Russian border region leaves one injured

Shelling by the Ukrainian army in the northern town of Suzemka in the Russian-Ukrainian border region of Brianks left one person injured on Monday, local governor Alexander Bogomaz denounced.

According to the official, the person has a minor soft tissue injury, due to the shrapnel, was treated by doctors and does not require hospitalization.

On the other hand, Bogomaz assured that a residential building was damaged and two other facilities in the town lost their windows.

Suzemka’s electrical networks were also damaged in the bombardment, so that the city was left without electricity.

“In the settlement, a private house and the glazing of the window frames of two three-storey apartment buildings were damaged. After the work of the emergency services, an evaluation committee will begin to assess the damage, “he detailed in his account on Telegram.

Moscow has continuously denounced the bombing in the Russian provinces bordering Ukraine. Fundamentally, they impact border control posts, among other facilities.

