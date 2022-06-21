The solstice is one of the two days of the year when the Sun is at its greatest angular distance from the celestial equator and the height of the Sun above the horizon at noon is minimum or maximum. This results in the longest day and shortest night (summer solstice) in one hemisphere of the Earth, and the shortest day and longest night (winter solstice) in the other.

On the day of the summer solstice, the Sun rises in the northeast and sets in the northwest, describing the longest arc in the sky.

In 2022, the summer solstice will come on June 21 at 12:14 Moscow time (9:14 UTC). The daylight hours across Moscow will be 17 hours 33 minutes.

In the subpolar latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, white nights will come, and in the Arctic – a polar day.

Above the Arctic Circle (at latitudes above 66.5 degrees), the Sun does not set beyond the horizon at all, and the day lasts around the clock – there is a polar day. At the north pole of the Earth, the Sun moves in a circle parallel to the horizon during the day.

In temperate and high latitudes, noctilucent clouds can be observed (the highest cloud formations in the earth’s atmosphere, formed at altitudes of 70-95 kilometers; they are also called polar mesospheric clouds or night luminous clouds).

For several consecutive days, the height of the Sun above the horizon is almost unchanged, hence the name – the solstice. Then the luminary begins a reverse forward movement down the ecliptic. In the Northern Hemisphere, the day begins to decrease, and the night begins to increase. In the Southern Hemisphere, the opposite is true.

The period between the June solstice and the September equinox is called astronomical summer, which usually lasts in the Northern Hemisphere from June 21 to September 23. In leap years, these dates are shifted by one day. In the Southern Hemisphere, astronomical summer lasts from December 21 to March 20.

For thousands of years, the summer solstice has been of great importance for all peoples who lived in harmony with natural cycles and organized their lives in accordance with them. Most of the temple buildings are focused specifically on the sunrise on the day of the summer solstice.

In ancient Russia, on the day of the summer solstice, Ivan Kupala’s day was celebrated, in Latvia Ligo days are celebrated, which are official days off, Estonia celebrates Yanov’s Day, in Poland the holiday is known as Sobotki, in Ukraine – Kupailo, in Belarus – Kupala. The Celtic peoples of Britain celebrated Lita – the solstice, the middle of summer. In Yakutia, on this day, the Ysyakh summer holiday is celebrated, which is recognized as one of the most massive national holidays in Russia.