Admission of Ukraine to the EU will take at least 15 years, expert said

BRUSSELS, June 21 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s admission to the European Union will take at least 15 years, says former head of the Belgian opposition People’s Party Michel Modrikamen.

“Turkey has been an official candidate since 1999, when the Helsinki conference was held, but their application for membership was submitted in 1987, 35 years ago… So becoming an official candidate means nothing; EU member states can also veto membership in any moment of the process. It will take at least 15 years. So all the European leaders did during their visit to Kyiv was sell Zelensky and the Ukrainians a blue dream,” he told RIA Novosti.

The expert noted that the visit of a number of European leaders to Kyiv on June 16 does not mean that Ukraine will be in the European Union in the future. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived in the capital of Ukraine last Thursday.

Modrikaen drew attention to the fact that in France, Macron’s opposition in the person of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing coalition NUPES, and Marine Le Pen, head of the far-right National Rally party, expressed strong concern about Ukraine, and Draghi leads the coalition, part of which includes many parties opposed to Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

“So the public relations operation of Macron, Scholz, Draghi and Klaus Iohannis in Kyiv is just what it is, communication… Nothing has been done yet. The road to membership will be very long,” he said.

The European Commission last Friday recommended granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries with the fulfillment of a number of preconditions for the start of accession negotiations. The EC has not yet recommended granting such a status to Georgia. The official decision on granting or refusing the status of candidates to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia will be taken by the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels on June 23-24, taking into account the recommendation of the European Commission.