WorldWorldWorld

Assange’s wife warns of the deteriorating health of the journalist | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 hours ago
1 minute read

Julian Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, said in an interview with an Australian media outlet on Monday that the health of the journalist and founder of the WikiLeaks website has visibly deteriorated while he is being held in Belmarsh prison in London, UK. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Julian Assange will appeal extradition to the United States

“It’s an unpleasant environment and it would deteriorate anyone’s health, but he was already in poor health when he entered prison,” Stella warned in the interview.

Similarly, she explained that her husband had suffered a small stroke (stroke) last October.

UK National Union of Journalists’ statement on Julian Assange extradition decision: “Julian Assange… is being pursued for actions that are part of the daily work of any investigative journalist” @NUJofficial

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks)
June 20, 2022

“We are extremely concerned that at any moment he has a very serious health episode in Belmarsh prison, without being able to receive emergency treatment, because that is basically the nature of prisons,” he added.

The Government of the United Kingdom approved last Friday the extradition to the United States of the communicator, who has 14 days to appeal the decision.

WikiLeaks posted on its Twitter account that we are facing “a dark day for freedom of the press and for British democracy” and added that anyone who cares in this country about freedom of expression should feel ashamed because the Home Secretary approved the extradition from Assange to the US

As reported by the journalist’s defense, they will appeal the decision of the British government, since they consider that in the United States they would not have a fair trial. They will try to exhaust all instances in British justice and will go to the European Court of Human Rights to reverse the extradition.

If extradited to the United States, Assange could face a maximum sentence of 175 years for publishing on WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and confidential diplomatic cables about the activities of this nation during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

World Refugee Day: reasons to receive and value them | News

9 hours ago

Japan protests China over Chinese ships entering Senkaku waters

11 hours ago

Ukrainian bombing in Russian border region leaves one injured | News

11 hours ago

Summer Solstice

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.