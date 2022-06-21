Assange’s wife warns of the deteriorating health of the journalist | News

Julian Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, said in an interview with an Australian media outlet on Monday that the health of the journalist and founder of the WikiLeaks website has visibly deteriorated while he is being held in Belmarsh prison in London, UK. .

Julian Assange will appeal extradition to the United States

“It’s an unpleasant environment and it would deteriorate anyone’s health, but he was already in poor health when he entered prison,” Stella warned in the interview.

Similarly, she explained that her husband had suffered a small stroke (stroke) last October.

UK National Union of Journalists’ statement on Julian Assange extradition decision: “Julian Assange… is being pursued for actions that are part of the daily work of any investigative journalist” @NUJofficial

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks)

June 20, 2022

“We are extremely concerned that at any moment he has a very serious health episode in Belmarsh prison, without being able to receive emergency treatment, because that is basically the nature of prisons,” he added.

The Government of the United Kingdom approved last Friday the extradition to the United States of the communicator, who has 14 days to appeal the decision.

WikiLeaks posted on its Twitter account that we are facing “a dark day for freedom of the press and for British democracy” and added that anyone who cares in this country about freedom of expression should feel ashamed because the Home Secretary approved the extradition from Assange to the US

As reported by the journalist’s defense, they will appeal the decision of the British government, since they consider that in the United States they would not have a fair trial. They will try to exhaust all instances in British justice and will go to the European Court of Human Rights to reverse the extradition.

If extradited to the United States, Assange could face a maximum sentence of 175 years for publishing on WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and confidential diplomatic cables about the activities of this nation during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.





