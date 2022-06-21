Business Insider predicts ‘crazy hard’ summer for world due to EU sanctions

MOSCOW, June 21 – RIA Novosti. World markets are in for an “insanely hard” summer due to the introduction of a partial embargo on Russian oil by the European Union, Business Insider reports citing analyst Victor Caton.

In his opinion, the only hope for a reduction in resource prices will be “insanely” high interest rates on loans.

“The direct effect of the coming years will be an insanely difficult and insanely stressful summer,” Katona said.

The authors of BI believe that attempts to deprive Moscow of income from the sale of energy resources did not have the expected effect.

Quite the opposite: Russia is now exporting more oil than before the conflict in Ukraine, and thanks to skyrocketing prices, the country is raking in about $20 billion a month from overseas buyers.

Experts interviewed by the publication believe that reduced supply from Russia and strong demand could lead to a further increase in oil prices, given the revival of the tourism sector after the pandemic.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the military operation in Ukraine. Some countries announced the freezing of Russian assets, many brands left the country. The EU has already approved six packages of sanctions, which, in particular, include the gradual introduction of an embargo on the import of coal and oil.

The Kremlin called the actions of the West an economic war, the likes of which have not yet been. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the policy of containing and weakening Russia as a long-term strategy for the West. According to him, the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy, and the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.