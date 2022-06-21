Russia receives almost 2 million refugees from Ukraine and Donbas | News

Russia’s emergency services announced on Monday that almost two million refugees from Ukraine and the Donbas region have arrived in Russia since the deployment of its special military operation to demilitarize and denazify that nation.

According to the emergency services, as of Monday morning, a total of 1,934,000 refugees, including more than 307,000 minors, had arrived in the Russian regions through border crossings.

The evacuation to Russia of the civilian population of Donetsk and Lugansk intensified in mid-February, after Moscow recognized these self-proclaimed people’s republics.

After that event, Donetsk and Lugansk requested Russia’s help to stop the genocide of the kyiv regime, which from 2014 to that date cost the lives of about 15,000 people there.

Ukraine suffered more than 2,100 casualties in last month

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, assured on Monday that from May 19 to date the Ukrainian armed forces have suffered significant losses.

In his daily informative part, the military specified that only the 14 Ukrainian Mechanized Brigade has registered more than 2,100 fallen and wounded, to which are added alleged cases of disobedience to command.

He stated that, due to the low moral and mental state, 800 people destined to make up for the losses of said troops refused to go to the combat zone and, in addition, accused the officers of incompetence, bribery and nepotism in the payment of diets. .

He added that around a hundred soldiers from the reconnaissance unit of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “were withdrawn from combat missions due to massive disobedience to command.” He explained that these soldiers were taken to the city of Kremenchuk (central Ukraine) for an investigation.

He further noted that a significant part of the commanders of the Ukrainian 30th Mechanized Brigade have withdrawn from the command of their units and evade combat missions.

