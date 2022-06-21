China Ratifies Commitment to Equitable Global Development | News

China ratified on Monday that its country is committed to promoting global development through cooperation, through what it called true multilateralism, upholding the spirit of open and inclusive partnership and sharing its own development experience.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said so, speaking via video link at a press conference during which the Global Development Report, issued by the Center for International Development Knowledge, was released.

Wang said the academic study outlines the progress made and challenges in implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, pointing out that the world should focus more on development cooperation and building global partnerships, adopt the digital and ecological transformation and achieve common sustainable development for humanity.

State councilor & FM Wang Yi: China is a consistent advocate for global development cooperation. We will stay committed to true multilateralism and an open and inclusive spirit of partnership, work with all parties to implement the GDI and build a global community of development.

The foreign minister said that the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China is a call to draw more attention to development and bring it to the center of the international agenda, for which, based on the useful experience accumulated by China and other countries in the world, the report also puts forward policy recommendations for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda from eight aspects, he added.

He also pointed out that China attaches great importance to common development and is among the first to adopt a national plan for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda: “Development is the eternal theme of human society and an important criterion for progress. of the times,” Wang stressed.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, “the process of reducing global poverty is suffering serious setbacks, development issues are increasingly marginalized from the international agenda and the aid obligations of developed countries are far from being met,” he said. .

President #XiJinping put forward vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind,Global Development Initiative(GDI)&Global Security Initiative(GSI). They represent #China‘s proposals for making global governance system fairer&more equitable,&received wide support.

In this sense, he welcomed the Chinese GDI because “it is facilitating the return of development issues to the central international agenda, paving a ‘fast track’ for development and providing an effective platform for all parties to link development strategies and deepen practical cooperation,” Wang said.





