Terrorist attack on bus leaves 13 dead in Syria | News

The Syrian Armed Forces reported that 11 soldiers and two civilians died on Monday as a result of a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in northern Syria.

The attack took place around 0630 local time, on the road between the provinces of Raqqa (north) and Homs (center), in the Al-Jira area. Three soldiers were injured.

In a statement, the Syrian Arab Army described the act as a terrorist attack. Although so far no group has awarded it, it was linked to previous acts of the same type perpetrated by the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh, for its acronym in Arabic).

In early June, Daesh troops ambushed a bus in Deir al Zur province (east), killing three civilians and injuring 21 others, several of them seriously.

Shortly before, on May 10, ten soldiers lost their lives and nine were injured when their bus was attacked by alleged members of this terrorist group in Aleppo province (west).

In addition, media outlets point out that Raqqa (or Al Raqqa) was considered the capital of the caliphate created by that terrorist group in Syria until its territorial defeat in March 2019.

Syrian authorities consider that the destruction of the city of Raqqa and the murder of thousands of innocent people there by the illegal international coalition led by the United States has not received the necessary attention from the world community to date.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



