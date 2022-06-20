Russia denounces Lithuanian rail blockade of Kaliningrad | News

The Russian government condemned on Monday that Lithuania decided to prohibit “the rail transit of a wide variety of goods to the Kaliningrad region without prior notice to the Russian side.”

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ukrainian bombardment in Russian border region leaves one injured

He also warned Lithuania, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), that if it does not quickly restore the transit of goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, in the Baltic Sea, it will take unspecified measures to defend its national interests.

The Kremlin informed the Lithuanian diplomat, Virginia Umbrasene, that it considers said “provocative measure” as “openly hostile”.

The head of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament), Leonid Slutski, said on Monday that with the permission of the European Union (EU), Vilnius decided to “declare a blockade and take the region hostage”. of Kaliningrad, limiting rail transit to this Russian territory.

Since June 18, Vilnius has prohibited the passage of goods subject to EU sanctions that circulate between the Kaliningrad region and the other regions of Russia, with the exception of oil derivatives that can be transported to the August 10.

For his part, the governor of Kaliningrad, Antón Alijánov, assured that this Russian region will not commercialize goods from other territories of the country in transit through the EU, since it only receives them to cover its needs.

“The measures in response to Lithuania’s decision to limit transit to Kaliningrad are obvious and will be very painful,” the governor told Rossiya 24.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov called the Vilnius decision unprecedented and illegal and assured that Moscow would thoroughly analyze it, after which it would announce its response measures.

This Russian exclave, with just under a million inhabitants, has become a strategic point of the deepening divisions between the West and Russia.

The port city is crucial for both Russia and the Baltic states to ensure transport and trade throughout the region, where temperatures are often below freezing for much of the winter.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source